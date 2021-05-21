I would like to congratulate Tim Reinke on his induction into the Rocky Mountain Section of the{span} Professional {/span}Golfers’ Association Hall Of Fame. Tim has been the head professional at Pinecrest Golf Course for 37 years. He has also served as director of golf for all of Idaho Falls’ three courses for the past seven years.
Tim has touched the lives of thousands of golfers around this area and the entire state and truly embodies the word professional. He has worked tirelessly to grow the game of golf and just as importantly, supports the local community with his unmatched passion for Idaho Falls and its people, as well as the entire region.
When anyone walks into Pinecrest. They are treated as a valued guest, and the facility is recognized as one of the finest in the country. Tim is the driving force behind this high standard. He does not crave any of the accolades that have been given him, but truly good people seldom do. Tim joins only one other living golf professional in the Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for a one-of-a-kind person.
As a 25 year member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and as a friend, I am truly honored to have Tim Reinke as a colleague.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls