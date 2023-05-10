The anti-abortionists of several states and Idaho have put into law that it is criminal for doctors or anyone to help a woman have an abortion in or out of the state.
As a past Children’s Protective Services worker, I still struggle with this, and I am not pro-abortion but recognize that sometimes it is necessary.
When I removed children from a dangerous situation, I had to argue before a judge and explain why they should not be immediately returned to the parents. In court, children belong to the parents as “property.” It offends readers as it does me to call children property, but I assure you that in court they are seen as the property of the parents, called “parental rights.”
The state of Idaho with its anti-abortion laws has decided that the embryo, the fetus and the unborn do not belong to the parents but to the state of Idaho. So, when that child is born, and if it lives, it is still property of Idaho.
So, back in court. I, the caseworker and a guardian ad litem will argue that we don’t think the child should be placed back with the parents or family or tribe because the child does not belong to the parents and never did. The state of Idaho took custody of the child before it was born. The parents never owned the child and therefore have no rights to reclaim it after it is removed.
This is not the outcome that the superstitious, religious and passionate anti-abortionists sought.
We have been taught that we own the state, we own the government and we own our property: our children — not a government.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.