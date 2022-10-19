On Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m., at the Bonneville County Elections Office, 497 N. Capital in Idaho Falls, the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for a proposed new wind and solar development on state and private lands on both sides of Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls near the Twin Buttes and the Hell’s Half Acre hiking trail. The proposed development will operate at a maximum capacity of 620 MW with up to 115 wind turbines that reach heights of 656 feet. Plans also call for two new substations, switching stations, an operations building, construction laydown areas, a concrete batch plant, an overhead transmission line, hundreds of miles of new roads, buried connection lines and equipment paths. This project is much larger than the wind developments currently operating in the foothills east of Idaho Falls, which generally range from 1.5-2.0 MW capacity with turbines no taller than 450 feet.
I am very concerned about the impacts that this proposed development could cause to bats, migratory birds, sage-grouse, the Wasden archaeological site and other cultural resources, the dark night sky, and views of the Twin Buttes and surrounding rural and desert lands. If you share my concerns about such drastic changes to our local landscape, I urge you to provide feedback to the county. Please contact the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Department at 208-524-7920 for more information and guidance on how to participate.
