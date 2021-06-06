The economic impacts of COVID-19 have pushed nearly 743 million girls out of school globally. The secondary consequences of COVID-19 are projected to put an additional 2.5 million girls at risk of child marriage between 2020 and 2025, in addition to the 12,000,000 adolescent girls younger than 18 who will marry annually.
The Girl’s Lead Act has been introduced to Congress, which would strengthen the participation of adolescents, particularly girls, in democracy, human rights and governance. The Borgen Project, an organization that works to end global poverty, believes this act is an important step towards improving the lives of women in developing nations.
As a ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Risch could be a big support if he co-sponsored this bill. As a Borgen Project Ambassador, I’m contacting my congressional leaders to support this act, and I hope you will too.
Shalane Carson
Ammon