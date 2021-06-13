Trent Clark’s op-ed, exposing critical race theory, was spot on. As a career public defender, I am well aware of the difference between individual justice and being punished for the crimes and sins of one’s ancestors. As was Martin Luther King.
There is a great cultural struggle taking place right in front of us. Collective “justice” versus individual accountability. Ask any escapee from a communist regime.
Collective “justice” is not justice at all.
Racism is the worst form of collectivism because it sorts individuals into tribes, advantaging and disadvantaging by using race as a criterion to punish or reward groups (collectives). Critical race theory is a dishonest attempt to cloak reverse racism in academic jargon.
When my son was coming home from school in Oakland on the day of the Rodney King riots, a young Black kid hit him in the face and knocked him down. “Why did you do that?” my son asked. “Because you are white.”
After being refused help by a service station attendant, my bleeding son was picked up and taken home by an African American church lady. Bless her and all of the good-hearted people who respect individual human dignity.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls