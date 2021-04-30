The Legislature’s and lieutenant governor’s efforts to politicize education are disappointing. The proposals and a task force to review and limit what is taught in our schools is nothing more than the wolf of censorship being dressed in the sheep’s clothing that they call indoctrination. It is reminiscent of the Salem witch trials and McCarthyism that were driven by fear, ignorance and arrogance.
Educational settings are an excellent place for students to learn about competing ideas, theories and principles to challenge and better understand current ideas. Just as Mark Fuller recently opined that having a candidate challenged is the only way to know if the candidate is the best choice, similarly challenging ideas, theories and principles is the only way to know which are best. Just as Mr. Fuller concluded that we are weaker when a candidate is not challenged, we are similarly weaker when ideas are not challenged and tested.
Socrates challenged students and stimulated critical thinking by asking questions, drawing out ideas and presuppositions, and eliminating hypotheses. This process is not possible when the free flow of ideas and opinions are censored and limited. My education in political science and law included the study of many different and competing systems of government and law, which in turn served to strengthen the genius of our constitutional system.
Dallin H. Oaks recently described five divinely inspired constitutional principles, not absolute truths, which have withstood the tests and challenges of time. He indicated that being free to exercise agency — the power to decide and to act — is essential for those principles to thrive. When the marketplace of ideas is limited, the ability to exercise agency is limited. If we do not allow students the opportunity to learn about and be exposed to competing ideas, to question past and current theories and principles, and to think critically, we risk weakening the very fabric and core of our society to the point of atrophy.
Boyd Peterson
Firth