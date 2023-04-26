Other than the settlement between Fox "Fibber" News and Dominion, I've had mostly positive feelings lately regarding current events, columns and contributions from local folks. I was almost giddy with the anticipation of hearing Murdoch and his underlings admit under oath that their reporting of news was mostly lies and propaganda. They even admitted to each other that they didn't believe Trump or his cronies and their claims of voter fraud or stolen elections. But they continued to mislead their devoted, gullible followers. Alas, the settlement, $787.5 million, does not demand on-air admissions of corruption. Apparently they can continue Fox Fibber. I'm disappointed.
However, I shall, as intended, throw out some cheers and appreciation to various journalists, columnists and contributors to our Post Register. I'm an "oldie" who prefers paper to online publications, so thank you. Linden B. Bateman's column "We love Idaho" and Evan Tibbott's now regular reminiscent columns come to mind.
Let's not forget Baxter Black cowboy poet, deceased last year, or the current poet Bryce Angell. A shout out to Heather Smith Thomas for Barnyard Basics and to Terry Thomas, wildlife biologist and naturalist, as well as Paul Menser's hundred year look back each week. I always enjoy anything reported by Miranda Marquit, and I've noticed journalist Chuck Malloy's more frequent columns. Jim Jones is another favorite columnist; can't forget him.
