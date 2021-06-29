A ninja was a covert agent or mercenary, and their functions included espionage, deception and surprise attacks, standard operating procedures for Trump business associates. The ninja’s covert methods were deemed dishonorable by the samurai. These “cyber ninjas” have absolutely zero experience or knowledge of performing an audit on votes already cast. That they are searching for traces of bamboo fibers or Jewish interference is really laughable. There is more evidence supporting aliens colonizing earth than of a stolen election. Intelligence optional.
After multiple recounts in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, the results remain the same. GOP members of these states have all come out and said there is no fraud, with the members from Arizona saying the cyber ninjas are a complete joke and embarrassment. The only cases of voter fraud that have been verified have been on Trump’s behalf. A North Carolina Republican campaign worker was convicted of stealing and filling out several hundred absentee ballots in favor of Republican candidates, including Trump.
You would think that after 60 straight court cases failed due to the lack of evidence, someone in the GOP would have enough intelligence to suggest they submit evidence in the next court case instead of lies and hot air. Rudy the tooter just temporarily lost his license to practice law in New York due to his spreading and supporting lies about a stolen election. You can’t run a government based on lies or ran by liars. Let it end.
Robert Kast
Ammon