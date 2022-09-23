For years I have watched taxes, bonds and levies in east Idaho. I hear alarm bells go off when Idaho Falls School District 91 says they have been wise stewards of tax money, paying off their 20-year bonds in 12 years because of conservative financial policy.

Nothing could be further from the truth. What District 91 is saying is that they charged us 20 years of taxes in a 12-year period, forcing our average annual taxes to be much higher than promised. Now you know why your taxes have been so high.

