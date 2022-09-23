For years I have watched taxes, bonds and levies in east Idaho. I hear alarm bells go off when Idaho Falls School District 91 says they have been wise stewards of tax money, paying off their 20-year bonds in 12 years because of conservative financial policy.
Nothing could be further from the truth. What District 91 is saying is that they charged us 20 years of taxes in a 12-year period, forcing our average annual taxes to be much higher than promised. Now you know why your taxes have been so high.
While paying off debt early is good for consumer items, for bonds it is bad business. First, taxpayers were promised steady taxes for 20 years, not ramped-up taxes for 12 years. These high taxes have hurt families. The district should have lowered its collections to just what was required. Second, the total interest saved was a small percentage of the total, some of which the state may have paid. Third, if you sell your house now, you have paid about eight years of the tax for the existing bonds on behalf of your new buyer. Sweet deal — for them.
Now they tell voters that the new proposed Nov. 8 tax will be just an extra $233 per $100,000 of taxable value per year. But don't count on that. You could be paying more annual taxes in the future if they put one thing on the ballot but then collect taxes much more aggressively. Hang on to your pocketbook.