On May 18, District 93 voters face a choice — vote yes or else. This is political extortion at its finest.
Did you know the district is getting two additional rounds of COVID-19 money? According to the superintendent, quoted in this newspaper, this money can be used to back-fill the funding of the very programs they are threatening to cut. But no, they want to continue to tax and spend, and if taxpayers don’t cough up the money, students will pay the price.
Essentially, the district is holding our children as political hostages, claiming programs, such as music, the arts and sports, will be cut or eliminated unless we vote yes. I join with others in saying we want these programs to continue. And we believe that can happen even if the May 18 levies fail. This begs the question: What are they going to spend that COVID money on?
Let’s be clear: Holding kids and families for ransom is the district’s favorite ploy. Telling the kids, families and the community they will suffer unless we pay up is extortion at its worst.
But the good news is that it is a deception and a false narrative. It doesn’t have to be because the district has plenty of other money to use. But if they continue to hold the over-taxed paying public hostage, maybe we should elect a new school board more in tune with the people who are paying for their never-ending wish list.
Donald Schanz
Idaho Falls