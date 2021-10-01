Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Opinion: D93 too afraid of public opinion to implement mask mandate
Eastern Idaho is in the midst of another COVID-19 fueled crisis, yet the leadership of Bonneville School District 93 is missing in action.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting infections in children at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting the second highest peak of infections in Bonneville County during the pandemic. Idaho hospitals have transitioned to crisis standards of care. The CDC lists community transmission in Bonneville County in its highest category.
EIPH recommends that schools implement “universal indoor masking for all students.” Vaccinations remain unavailable for children younger than 12 years old. Despite all data pointing to the risk of transmission in children, and counter to local and national medical expert recommendations, Superintendent Woolstenhulme continues to implement optional masking in District 93 schools.
Woolstenhulme is so terrified to make an unpopular decision that he recently sent a survey to District 93 parents asking for us to weigh in on whether the district should implement a mask mandate. True leadership is making the tough decision based upon the best information available; it is not polling public opinion to hide from a decision while area hospitals are overwhelmed and turning away patients.
With no vaccination option and limited use of masking in District 93 schools, parents are left with few options to protect their children. Woolstenhulme’s continued inaction is throwing fuel on this public health crisis, and unfortunately, that fuel is children in District 93 who rely on his administration to ensure their safety in their classrooms.