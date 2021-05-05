Many voters in the upcoming May 18 School District 93 levy election have been bullied, manipulated and fed half-truths. School children have been used as political pawns, and teachers and families have been pressured and intimidated. What is happening is political extortion.
The district has told people they may have to furlough staff, cut salaries, end sports and music programs if their May 18 levies are not passed. The levies will cost you $211 per year for each $100,000 of taxable property you own in the district.
The truth is that the district is set to get around $18 million in one-time COVID-19 relief money, much of which will have very few strings attached. According to a newspaper quote by the superintendent, that money can be used to pay for programs that the levies normally support should the levies fail. Rejecting the levies and using COVD-19 money would give taxpayers a short break.
But the district does not want you to have a tax break, even for a year or two. They want the community to suffer if voters don’t kowtow to their demand for their levies to pass. They want to get both your taxes and the COVID-19 payments. They want it all. And if you don’t pay you can say goodbye to sports, music, debate, teachers and sandwiches with crusts on the bread. It ain’t right. It is pure bullying. Aren’t schools supposed to be against bullying?
Andi Elliott
Hamer