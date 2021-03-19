Congressman Simpson has totally lost my vote. He's forgotten the agricultural roots in Idaho, and his plan to get rid of dams favors one species over another.
He talks about having tried everything else, but he's lost his common sense. (This happens when you spend too much time in Washington, D.C.). It is really not up to him to save the human species simply because they rely on salmon to fish and eat. It's human nature to live and thrive, and these people will survive without salmon.
Georgia Dixon
Idaho Falls