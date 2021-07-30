I love it when liberals like Dan or Pat Tucker et al. take the time to give Republicans political advice. Does anyone believe these liberal socialists leaning towards Marxists want conservatives or the Republican Party to survive? Are we seeing leftist benevolence in action by giving us such good “advice” on how to help the Republican Party succeed and helping us see the error of our ways? No, we are not.
What we are witnessing are leftists that know they are going to lose badly in the midterms, where they know they will lose both the Senate and the House.
The left has nothing to run on, and they know the Biden presidency is a disaster. Today we see runaway inflation that is translating to a massive regressive tax on the working poor. There is a human rights disaster on the border with over 1 million border apprehensions for the fiscal year in June.
The left has done a complete 180 on the origins of COVID-19 and now seems to be accepting what President Trump had said all along that the virus came from a lab. The lefts cities are seeing double and sometimes triple-digit increases in murders and violent crime. Biden, the “unifier” and healer of the rancor in our political climate, has done nothing but make things worse.
Thanks, Dan, for the advice, but Republicans really don’t need it. The midterms will be a repudiation by the electorate of the left’s failed policies.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley