Periodically I look at the various names on the obituary pages in this paper for folks that I recognize or have worked with. I usually then take time to read their obituary.
On Feb. 24, I read one for David Parks. It was creative in its style and was written as if he composed it himself. Miraculously he completed it just one minute before drawing his last breath. The obituary displayed some refreshing light humor. He seemed proud of a few of his life experiences and was especially proud of his family.
See what you think of his write-up. His obituary can be accessed on the website for Woods Funeral Home.
David, in my association with you, you were one of the good guys. Also, you have now provided us with a very creative write-up example for us to possibly follow one day. Let’s hope the timing of our write-up completion vis-a-vis our demise is as good as yours was.
Jim (still living) Pletscher
Idaho Falls