Insinuating that only some gun owners are intelligent and creative is a low blow. I did not expect you to go there. Most intelligent gun owners no longer take the Post Register. They have been driven away, long past, by less than realistic articles by Dan, Ann, Trina and their liberal left wing-like.
Big city Democratic leaders and those who elected them have to be beyond inane, approaching amoebic intelligence. They defunded the police and enforcement, destroyed their morale and moral support while removing their protection from the ilk they have to control. Add in failure to prosecute, with criminals roaming the streets. Insanity. How can presumably intelligent people be so illogical? The big-city Democratic Party and all who support them are both the problem and the solution.
Going after law-abiding gun owners is not the fix. Strict enforcement of existing gun laws with heavy penalties is. No more liars on ATF forms like Hunter Biden. Jail and fines for illegal guns and drugs and illegal possession of both with help for the mentally ill will start at the source. Stop releasing lawbreakers to the street with no bail and no enforcement. Give local police the respect and tools they need. Do not allow big-city Democrats to nationalize policing in place of local law enforcement. That happens in third-world countries.
Some morality and the big Ten Commandments would be a big help.
Gene R. Kantack
Idaho Falls