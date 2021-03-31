If you have ever wondered how a democracy dies, just take a look at Georgia. The party in power passes a law that virtually guarantees that the party in power will stay in power — a law that shortens the amount of time voters have to cast a ballot, a law that requires identification that many of the opposition do not have, a law that makes it harder to vote by mail, a law that creates long lines at the polling place, and a law that prohibits people from providing food and water to people standing in lines for hours on end to cast their ballot.
The oppressive party passes a law that removes the state’s chief election officer from power because he did his constitutional duty in the previous election. A law that puts the election process in the hands of the legislature. A law that allows that legislature to overturn the election results of any county if the legislature is unhappy with the election results in that county.
The American experiment in democracy is dying one Georgia at a time.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot