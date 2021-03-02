We mourn the recent passing of Dr. Martha Tanner who served this medical community and its patients for many years.
Dr. Tanner epitomized the thoughts of the great Sir William Osler: “You are in this profession as a calling, not a business. Once you get down to a purely business level, your influence is gone and the true light of your life is dimmed. You must work in the missionary spirit with breadth of charity that raises you far above the petty jealousies of life.”
Martha, you were all that Dr. Osler wanted us to be. We will miss you.
Paul Brooke, MD, a colleague
Idaho Falls