Joe and Ann Delmastro penned an amazing letter laying out very logical and foundational arguments concerning laws that are meant to protect the populace. I am not sure if they understood that, in making their arguments in favor of masking laws, in essence, they established in every point why enhanced voter ID laws are so crucial for our democracy.
You could literally take out half of the first sentence regarding Bryan Smith and insert “enhanced voter ID laws are essential for all of our freedoms, and so are the following.” Keep every other word exactly as written in their letter until at the end you take out the one single word “health” and exchange that for “democracy” and — voila a perfectly authored argument for enhanced voter ID laws.
I challenge everyone to go back to the Delmastros’ June 9 letter and make these very small edits that I am suggesting, and I can assure you that attornies arguing in favor of voter ID laws could use their well worded, concise letter to argue before any court why as a nation of laws it is necessary to have voter ID laws to protect our nation and the integrity of all elections.
Now if you really want to have fun? Look at their letter, and while doing that, cue up the real American heroes Budweiser beer commercial on YouTube and think how creative you could get saluting the Delmastros to one of those commercials.
One word. Entertaining.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley