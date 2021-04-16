Joe and Ann Delmastro have misinterpreted some “facts,” which ought to be corrected.
The Delmastros claimed that “the 2017 GOP tax law created clear incentives for American-based corporations to move operations and jobs abroad, including a zero percent tax rate on many profits generated offshore.” They neglected to mention that under the Republican-controlled Congress with President Trump in charge, the opposite was true. GOP tax breaks created incentives for domestic corporations to move back to the U.S., thus boosting our economy with more employment of American workers.
The Biden administration could learn a good lesson in economics from Trump’s leadership. President Biden has proposed raising the corporate rate approximately 8%. It’s been said that “corporations don’t pay taxes” since they pass federal tax increases on to consumers. Lower and middle-income Americans suffer the most with inflation from oppressive Democratic tax hikes.
A few weeks ago, the Delmastros took me to task when I stated that about 11,000 jobs are being lost due to Biden’s executive order stopping construction of the Keystone pipeline project. They claimed that no more than 50 jobs would be gone.
The Delmastros are playing the numbers game to suit their political agenda.
Reality check: When the total number of lay-offs are tallied up, the true total loss of jobs is about 11,000 as the national media and I have stated.
In the heat of debates and dialogues, political advocates tend to exaggerate.
I urge Delmastros to do more research before stating their opinions as “facts.”
Bob Ziel
Rigby