The Democrats seem obsessed with taxing the wealthy and corporations. They seem to want to punish people for being successful. Corporations provide jobs, goods and services that improve our way of life.
I am all for good roads and bridges. Doesn’t the president realize that it will be paid for by the consumer? He talks about millions of jobs. If corporations are taxed more, they can compensate by using more mechanization and raising prices.
They can also move to other countries. Nothing is free.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton