So, I’m having a conversation with someone who could best be described as a political moderate, and she asks me what happened to the Democratic Party. How did it get so weird and kooky, taking positions that are so patently absurd?
Burning down police stations and trashing Walmarts is not rioting, but refusing to renounce “white privilege” is violence. She used to be a Democrat but is now an independent because the party has gone so far off the rails.
I told her the answer to her question is simple. Democrats have taken these lunatic positions because they hate Republicans. Anything Republicans are saying — no matter how reasonable and rational it may be — must be opposed by Democrats. It’s really that simple. They take these positions out of hatred for Republicans.
Ironic, given that they are the ones who are always screaming that we need to stop the hate. And hate is bad. And hate must be eliminated.
Gerald Bridges
Idaho Falls