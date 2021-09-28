Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Opinion: Democrats will use Trump's name to suit their purposes
The author of an editorial in a major eastern newspaper said the recent recall election in California was really between Newsom and Trump. Biden brought Trump’s name into the election by calling Larry Elder a Trump clone. It’s my guess that this will set the tone of the 2022 congressional elections as Democrat candidates do the same. I hope it backfires.
The deep state, media and major corporations were able to defeat Trump but will continue to use his name to suit their purposes. We’ve gone from “America First” to America last. There are a lot of good people in this country, and it saddens me to see what is happening to this country under our current administration.
I’m hoping the states can continue to control our elections. I feel it is wrong to make voting too easy. Voters should be required to put forth some effort.
To change the subject, I chose to be vaccinated and wear a mask to be polite and certainly not because of Biden.