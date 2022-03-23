Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I (1918). That was 103 years ago. Where is it?
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
So, why are our disabled veterans being compensated at such a miserly level? A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a loss of quality of life payment.
There is a far better chance that I will be appointed to the state Supreme Court today than there is a chance that our disabled veterans will be fairly compensated anytime soon. They realize that they are being manipulated and given short shrift by the wealthy and politically connected top 5% of the wealth pyramid in order to keep their compensation low in order to ensure a low tax rate for the elites. The connected elites use the national debt as a constant scare tactic to garner support from the working class and poor.