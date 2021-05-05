It always seems that people that do not live in District 93 have all the answers. Have you had kids that went to school in District 93? Have you ever lived in District 93?
Maybe you should put your poison pen down and drive around the district. All the growth is out east, around Iona and south. All these new subdivisions are in District 93.
The district has 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, two stadiums, a performing arts building, two maintenance buildings, a technical high school that has four or five buildings — with it and hundreds of acres of grass and sprinkler systems. And Mrs. Elliot thinks we can take care of this on a shoestring budget.
Just imagine the cost of a simple maintenance, like changing light bulbs, which probably costs thousands every year.
I have lived in District 93 for 50 years — all my kids attended school here. Twenty-five years ago, the buildings were a mess, not well taken care of. Now they look nice, they are clean, and the grounds look good.
This all comes at a huge cost.
You said the Legislature is going to give this district $18,000,000. I’m sure they will come up with a way to spend most of it or not waste a lot of it. They cannot rely on the Legislature, so they have to have bonds to cover costs.
Almost every school has portable classrooms attached to it. Have you ever been in them? My daughter taught in one of them. They are bottom of the line, old, no restrooms and bad quality construction.
District 93 needs this help.
Bob McBride
Ucon