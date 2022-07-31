Donald Trump is an evil man. Watching former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testify to Liz Cheney and the Jan. 6 committee, one can imagine how close we came to a constitutional crisis and coup. These women are ultra-conservative Republicans who supported and voted for Trump, but it is so heartening to see citizens, and especially public servants, who put loyalty to the Constitution and the laws of the land above party loyalty and a cult of personality.
Testimony, under oath, has arisen showing Trump acting as a wannabe dictator, totally ignoring the country he vowed to defend. After inciting the mob, he entered the presidential vehicle and tried to coerce the Secret Service officer to take him to the Capitol. When the agent told him that was not possible, that there was no authorization, he became both physically and verbally abusive, saying: "I'm the f------ president. I can do whatever I want."
When later told that the mob was shouting "Hang Mike Pence!" and had erected a scaffold outside the Capitol, he suggested that maybe they had the right idea. Mike Pence and several members of Congress were minutes and feet away from this angry mob. One shudders to think of the total coup and further that could have happened if Trump had been there.
We still cling by a thread to a democracy (or as Ben Franklin said, "A republic if (we) can keep it").
Nearly 100 years ago, Germany was not so fortunate.