Doyle Beck says “but please don’t be so lazy that you just take the media’s word for what happened in our nation’s capital (on Jan. 6).”
Pardon me, Mr. Beck, but whether or not I believe the media reports is irrelevant. I believe what I saw with my own eyes. I saw thousands of Americans (call them insurrectionists or domestic terrorists) storming the U.S. Capitol. I saw people desecrating our Capitol. I saw people beating policemen. I heard people shouting, “Hang Mike Pence!”
But Beck does not want us to believe our eyes. He wants us to believe him. Sorry, Doyle. I trust my eyes more than I trust you.
On the same page, Mark Fuller takes Sens. Crapo and Risch to task for voting for the nation’s infrastructure bill. It does not occur to Fuller that the bill is actually good for Idaho and the people of Idaho. Fuller bemoans the cost of the bill. He bemoans the $29 trillion national debt. I did not hear him complaining when Trump was increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars. Fuller, like most Republicans, only worries about deficits and the national debt when Democrats spend the money. Just doesn’t seem right to me.
Shelton Beach
Arco