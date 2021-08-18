There are good energy projects and there are bad energy projects. The project proposed by the Idaho and New Sweden Irrigation districts to build two hydroelectric systems on the canals north and south of County Line Road in Jefferson and Bonneville counties have no public value, are not needed for power generation, are expensive, cause flooding near the canals that need to be rebuilt, would kill the fisheries, and harm waterfowl and habitat.
In order for this project to pay for itself decades from now, the canal companies propose drawing the river down to feed water into the canals to as low as 1,000 cubic feet per second through the winter. This number is based on canal company economics and not a concern for habitat. This low recommendation ignores the Idaho Fish and Game low water recommendation of 2,800 cubic feet per second. Analysts have shown that if this project is approved to 1,000 cubic feet per second, it would kill about 40% of the juvenile trout every winter.
As a fly fisherman, a kayaker and birder, I am hoping you will join me and others and submit a comment against this project. Before Sept. 15, please take action by going online to ferconline.ferc.gov/QuickComment.aspx. Reference document No. P-14513-003, and then sign the petition at uppersnakeadvocates.com.
Amy Lientz
Idaho Falls