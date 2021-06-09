To Gov. Little:
I know it is important for you to attend governor’s meetings and have vacations. However, as Hemingway said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Please don’t leave Idaho in the hands of Idaho’s answer to Marjorie Taylor Greene again.
Once upon a time, during my lifetime, a country across the water had its democracy destroyed and its people led into unspeakable crimes by making them believe they were victims. They did have real problems. They went from an inflation that had them paying a week’s wages for a loaf of bread to a deep depression. All the upcoming dictator had to do was tell them they were victims. Then he gave them some victimizers.
We have people, in this country, who can be victims for being asked to wear a mask or get vaccinated. Doesn’t take much, now, does it?
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls