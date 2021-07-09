The animal activism group Mercy for Animals uncovered horrific evidence that chickens raised at a Costco poultry plant in Fremont, Nebraska are bred to grow so large so fast that their legs break under the pressure of their enormous weight. These broiler chickens have been genetically modified to grow almost three times their normal size and are slaughtered as 42-day old babies, whereas the normal life expectancy of a chicken is 10-15 years. Video footage obtained by activists from Direct Action Everywhere show “cage-free” Costco chickens in Farmington, California attacking and eating each other due to horrendous overcrowding. They spend their short lives crammed into sheds with no access to sunlight and breathing ammonia fumes from their own waste, alongside large piles of dead animals.
Chickens are sentient beings that deserve to be treated humanely. They experience a wide range of emotions and are highly intelligent creatures. I know from personal experience that they will close their eyes and purr when they feel safe and happy.
Sadly, chickens are the most intensely farmed land animals on the planet. Costco sells 80 million broiler chickens a year and demonstrates an utter disregard for their suffering. The people of Idaho Falls are better than this. It is up to us to let Costco know that we will not tolerate this kind of cruelty.
Chris Lenihan
Pocatello