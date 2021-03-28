Dr. Krell gave us an inside look as to what is happening at the hospitals while we lead the nation in COVID-19 cases. I heard one nurse say she completely changes her clothes in the garage to protect her family. I’m sure nurses are not the type to yammer about their rights if a store requires masks.
The store I shop in has signs at the doors. They also have masks at the doors. Still, I see belligerent people exercising their “rights.” None of them are so beautiful it would be a shame to cover their faces with masks. The store has a right to set rules. Compare these anti-maskers with the medical staff at the hospitals.
It is a good thing for the world that everyone is not like the anti-maskers and wasting time demonstrating their rights on the Capitol steps.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls