East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition will be sponsoring its second annual Pints for Paws on Aug. 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Idaho Brewing Company located at 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
EISNC raises money through events and donations for the purpose of assisting local residents with $20 feline spays and neuters. The coalition is celebrating its fifth year, is a 501©3 organization and has helped spay and neuter 1,900 kitties since its beginning.
IBC is providing the venue again this year with a beautiful patio setting, live music by Gas Station Sushi, food by Park Avenue Grill, and a full selection of fabulous beers.
Tickets are available at the event for just $15, which includes two pints of your choice and a certificate for a pint at a future date. Fabulous raffle prizes will be available, and Rocks for Paws will also be set up with many fun gift items from which to purchase. If you are attending the Duck Race, consider stopping by after the race. This promises to be a very fun, casual and meaningful event.
Brian DeRusha
EISNC President
Idaho Falls