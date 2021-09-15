Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Opinion: Education system puts restrictions on teachers and kids
You may have heard about the “Tuttle Twin” book series. I purchased them for Hope Lutheran Classical Academy but read them before passing them on. The series presents excellent lessons about real-life examples written for young school-age kids to teach them how our economic system works — or doesn’t.
My favorite book in the 12-book series is entitled “Education Vacation.” The author talks about how schools help some kids yet hurts others. It goes on to say how our education system puts so many restrictions on teachers that teachers can’t encourage students’ individual passions and interests. Teachers are to teach the same thing to everyone pretty much the same way whether it works for the individual child or not. It doesn’t take long for good teachers to become discouraged.
Our compulsory education system forces kids into schools and to teach them certain things in specific ways. Think Common Core. Children are treated as if on a conveyor belt, and we keep grinding out students who are deficient in reading and basic math skills.
But hey. We can brag about a 100% graduation rate. Paying teachers more certainly hasn’t helped, as many of our local schools cannot achieve minimum state standards. And as the book states, we send our kids to school to gain knowledge not to be molded into citizens that are easily controlled. So much of what our students are taught is simply propaganda. Time for parents to take charge and prevent the social engineering of our kids.