It should be shocking that city leaders are dumping millions of tax dollars into a program to pick up where the failed Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority organization left off. To be clear, there are many people in our community that need rides to important doctor appointments and other events. The community is willing to help here. But it is the method and costs we should examine.
Being an owner of property in Idaho Falls, I was shocked to learn city leaders are taking $4 million in taxpayer money in a grant and plan on taking at least $800,000 each year from us to subsidize an on-demand program to help folks with rides. Over the last 10 years, TRPTA cost us over $10 million in taxes to limp that program along, and now, with this new program, we are spending nearly $5 million in our taxes the very first year. In a time when people are struggling to make their bills, spending tax dollars to reinvent an on-demand ride program seems extremely wasteful. We need to end it now.
How about instead of this expensive program, we help people out with vouchers or gift cards so they can hire the help they need? Commercial services including Uber or private drivers or even friends could get paid or reimbursed this way, without spending $4 million upfront to create a program or app that already exists. And yes, we can make it where people get help up to the door. End reckless spending.