It was Sept. 11 in 2015 when we moved into our new home in Bonneville County just outside of the city limits by Taylorview Middle School. We were (and still are) so excited. One of the main attraction points was a large lot just two blocks from the Idaho Canal where we would walk our dogs and enjoy the serenity from Sunnyside Road all the way down to 65th and beyond. Paradise.
Yesterday I took that walk, and when I came around our usual corner at the intersection of the Idaho and German canals, I stopped cold. The familiar sight of a 60-acre farm was replaced with another familiar sight — large yellow Deere graders, excavators and earth movers. No more geese looking for harvest leftovers. No more hawks grabbing the unsuspecting vole. No more beautiful songbirds sitting gracefully on a stalk of wheat. From now on instead of nature, I will hear the sound of teenagers playing softball, football and many other ball-type games.
I get progress. I get growth. Like I said, I am part of that growth since I have only been here for seven years. Even so, my heart sank to see the big, yellow machines remove a classic Idaho farm forever and replace it with parking lots and fences. Soon, I am told, my dogs and I will be able to look at a brand new building and hear the sound of 2,000 more teenagers. I wonder where those birds are singing today.
