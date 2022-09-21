Planned improvements along the Idaho State Highway 33/Wyoming-22 corridor between Driggs and Jackson, Wyoming, will help connect residents and visitors with local economic hubs and recreational activities, increasing mobility while improving public safety.
As community development director for the city of Driggs, I’m excited about the transformations that will take place as the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD grant project moves forward. This project will make long-overdue updates to meet the transportation needs of our area, including safety improvements, increased transit options and the incorporation of clean energy technologies.
These efforts include the installation by Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative of level three electric vehicle chargers along the corridor, including at the Driggs Transit Center. These chargers will help make EV use more practical and affordable for Idahoans while also cutting down carbon emissions to help keep our air cleaner and preserve the beauty of our state and its abundant natural resources.
I’m excited for the future and thankful to Sen. Mike Crapo for his work to pass an infrastructure bill that helps make projects like these possible. Continuing to improve and modernize Idaho’s infrastructure will spur economic development, strengthen local businesses and power local economies, leading to a higher quality of life for Idaho communities of all sizes.