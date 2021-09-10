Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The sun has been relentless. The heat has been brutal. The three large breed dogs in the approximately 10-by-10 foot chain link cage pace back and forth in the heat. The one dog house accommodates only one dog. The “alpha” dog is not sharing. Towards mid-afternoon, as the sun drops, a tiny bit of shade accumulates at the northwest corner of the dog house. One dog curls up in the scrap of shade that barely shields it. For the next few hours, until the sun sets, the remaining dogs pace back and forth, occasionally pausing to lie down in the full sun. Mercifully the dusk brings some relief to the husky, lab and Pyrenees dogs.
For the last three days, the needed rain has provided a respite from the heat and sun for the dogs, but now they face a different problem. Having no shelter. The other two dogs have remained curled up in front of the dog house, snuggled together in the rain night and day. The rain has soaked them by now as they lie in the mud. The filth has piled up.
The responding Jeff County deputy thinks this situation is adequate. As he told me one is a “water dog” (as if a “water dog” spends 24/7 in the water and mud), one’s a “guard dog” (guard dogs don’t deserve protection from the elements?) and one is a “snow dog” (where’s the snow?). The deputy is the dogs’ only hope, and he has failed them.