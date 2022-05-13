Everyone knows Mike Simpson wants to breach four dams on the lower Snake River. I’ve said Simpson’s plan is totally absurd. Mr. Blair Moncur recently wrote I falsely claim Simpson’s dam breaching proposal will take “away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.” Mr. Moncur called me “a slick lawyer trying to use a false hot button issue to get votes” because the dams are located in Oregon and Washington, and no Idaho farmers pump water upstream from Oregon and Washington to water crops in Idaho.
Mr. Moncur obviously doesn’t understand the dam breaching issue. Nor does he understand Idaho farmers use water for shipping. Over 3,000 farmers grow grain in north Idaho. These Idaho farmers transport four grain barges about twice a week from Lewiston to Portland. These barges contain the equivalent of 880 semi-truck loads of grain. While some Idaho farmers use water for irrigation, other Idaho farmers use water for transportation. If the dams in eastern Washington were breached, then no water would back up to Lewiston, Idaho where Idaho farmers use the water for transportation.
I’m being truthful, not “slick,” when I say that Simpson’s dam breaching proposal will take water away from Idaho farmers. On average, 10% of all United States wheat exports go by barge through the Snake River dams. The only one being slick is Mr. Moncur who eagerly and wrongly attacked me as a lawyer instead of focusing on the dam breaching issue. It sounds like Mr. Moncur is taking lessons from Simpson himself.