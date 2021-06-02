Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and many other disillusioned Republicans, are contemplating having Liz Cheney removed from her position of power. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. This congresswoman from Wyoming voted to impeach Trump, as did Sen. Mitt Romney.
Both of these individuals are persons of integrity and can hold their heads high because they had the courage of their conviction and stated that Trump incited the mob to riot at the Capitol building in January, also for Trump lying constantly that he had the election in 2020. During this time he refused to accept the fact that Biden and Harris were the winners.
I have never seen such despicable behavior from Republicans in all of my 92 years that I have had the privilege to be alive. McCarthy’s repugnant planned actions against Cheney is why I don’t vote for Republicans anymore unless they are like Cheney and Romney. There are not many like them left in Washington anymore. What a shame that Idaho’s two senators, Crapo and Risch, didn’t have the same courage and backbone that the honorable Cheney and Romney had.
Eugene Risbon
Salmon