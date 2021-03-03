First off, a GOP functionary complaining about “unscientific” results is pretty ironic. Less funny are the tired tropes about evil Californians subverting Idaho Falls policymaking and the notion that diversity means giving out “handouts” or is in conflict with hiring “based solely on skills, abilities, and talents.”
Midway through the piece, Diane claims to know the importance of diversity and inclusion, a fleeting moment of clarity that she subverts with the rest of her tirade.
Is it that hard to understand that it is beneficial for any company to acquire the best possible talent? Diversity simply means that you are sourcing your talent from a bigger pool. If potential talent decides to exclude Idaho because they don’t feel welcome here, our local economy loses out. Filler pieces like Diane’s are simply not in the best interest of our region.
Daniel Schwen
Idaho Falls