Not to quibble on small details, but Miranda Marquit is a recognized financial expert, so I don’t mind pointing out issues in her “It’s Financial Literacy Month” column.
Ms. Marquit wrote that the national economy is going like “gangbusters,” and the “deficit is lower” and the unemployment rate “is the lowest it has been in decades.”
To be sure, the national deficit’s growth shrunk, but as for the deficit being lower? The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the federal government ran a deficit in March of $191 billion. This was a 71% decrease from March of 2021, but make no mistake, the deficit spending we see now is very much in line with what we saw pre-pandemic, so I would hope a credentialed expert would know that and not compare pandemic levels of deficit spending to normal deficit spending and make that out to be something good. (That might be something a politician might do?)
Now here’s the kicker. Where is she getting her unemployment data to back up her statement that it’s the lowest it has been in “decades"? 2022 unemployment data is January = 4%, February = 3.8%, March=3.6%. Now, remember this is the lowest it’s been in decades, right? All of 2019 by month there was only one month it was at 4%. The rest varied from 3.8 all the way down to 3.5, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
I am no expert, but I think Ms. Marquit’s numbers are rubbish and shameful for a financial expert.