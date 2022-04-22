Marie Fisher wrote a letter in support of our newest Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson while disagreeing with a previous contributor. In her defense of KBJ, she didn't offer any concrete points of why KBJ is qualified to sit on the court; however, she did offer her personal feelings about how well KBJ stood up to conservative senators' questions, many of which KBJ refused to answer. (This is not unusual, it happens on both sides.)
What I find funny is Ms. Fisher claims the questioning of KBJ by senators who "employ disinformation" and "exaggeration" and how KBJ had a "willingness to endure the cruel treatment" by these senators whose motives she believes were to gain media attention. (See Hirono, Leahey, Booker et al. for the best examples of this in the Kavanaugh hearings.) This is funny because I am sure Ms. Fisher had no such problems with the questioning Kavanagh or Barrett received and even stated KBJ is more qualified than Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the court.
I don't have space to list everything comparing KBJ to ACB background, but here are some highlights. ACB graduated No. 1 in her class at Notre Dame law school. KBJ graduated from Harvard Law with just cum laude. KBJ has exactly two published works. ACB has 16 authored or co-authored works. There is a difference between a "legal mind" and an "activist legal mind." If we are evaluating the latter, yes, KBJ is eminently qualified.