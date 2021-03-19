I just watched the most recent District 93 School Board meeting. The meeting held the day after their election defeat March 9. I don’t have kids in the school district (however I do pay taxes that support it), and I was insulted. The meeting was demeaning. They claim that parents and patrons just don’t understand what the board is trying to do. Patrons and parents are poor ignorant people. The board wondered how they can make the patrons and parents better understand their needs and will simply try again in the May election cycle.
So, patrons and parents, let's develop a plan of action so we can better understand the school board's plight. Form parent/patron curriculum committees. Invite parents to post comments about what their kids are/aren’t being taught on a group Facebook page. Have a PPCC representative attend school board meetings. Eventually, the school board will begin demonstrating “inclusiveness” and ask for the PPCC representatives' input (as long as it isn’t more than a 3-minute presentation).
And according to the Post Register, there is talk about teacher furloughs. Let’s talk about administration furloughs and get rid of some of the top-heavy administration permanently.
By the way, furloughs may be a huge smokescreen because the current stimulus package is sending billions to schools — enough so that District 93 may not need a supplemental levy for years to come.
Andi Elliott
Hamer