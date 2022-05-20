Contributing to a fair and open election process allows citizens to make their best decisions about who represents them in government. I applaud the official Idaho Republican Party for encouraging the Bonneville County Republican Committee to obey the law by not picking winners in primary elections through endorsements and significant campaign contributions.
Maintaining neutrality as a political party during primaries allows voters — not party officials — to decide who should represent them in state government and in Congress. The official Idaho GOP party’s May 10 statement twice repeats that “the Idaho Republican Party does not officially endorse or recommend any candidate in a contested primary election.”
In a state where only 17% of the population voted in the last primary election, we should be expanding and encouraging citizen participation to make our political institutions more representative, healthy and transparent. Bills designed to take away college students' right to vote (House Bill 761) and remove ballot drop boxes (House Bill 693) fly in the face of our American tradition by encouraging people not to participate in the political process.
Let's maintain party neutrality in contested primaries to protect the long-standing tradition of free and open elections in Idaho. Let’s not allow Idaho elections to resemble turn-of-the-century Chicago-style politics, where candidates are chosen behind closed doors by party leaders who provide the campaign cash and backing required to win. Idahoans prefer free and fair elections chosen by the people.