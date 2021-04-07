The Growing Climate Solutions Act is bipartisan and market-based legislation that would make it easier for agricultural producers, here in Idaho and across the country, to voluntarily participate in carbon credit markets. These credits would allow growers, large and small, to earn income for sequestering carbon by using sustainable agricultural practices. These climate-friendly techniques give us healthier soil, better and more nutritious crops, as well as cleaner air.
Many producers, both conservationists and conservatives at heart, understand the important role they play in caring for their land and already utilize sustainable agriculture practices. Why not empower them to continue doing so and accelerate that positive trend?
Should this bill be reintroduced this Congress, I encourage Sen. Mike Crapo to join a bipartisan contingent of his colleagues as a cosponsor. The GCSA is a carrot, not a stick, which will bring more people into the fold and working together on meaningful climate solutions.
Agriculture and land use management decisions are one of the most effective methods of sequestering carbon, a vital goal of combatting climate change and protecting our natural environment in the short and long term.
Brook Allen
Meridian