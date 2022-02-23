David Roth’s latest is highly ironic. He states that complaints about lost freedom by some are freedoms that are oddly absent from the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. He then comments that because the Founding Fathers used the words “promote the general welfare,” that somehow they would approve of astronomical amounts of wealth distribution, which we have today.
Amazingly, Roth cites the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as the source that gives the government the right to take from me at the point of a gun and give my money and my increase to others for whatever reason the government sees fit.
Civics lesson for Mr. Roth: The rights you claim not found in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence are found in our Bill of Rights. Our Bill of Rights spells out very precisely the rights of all citizens of the United States. Those rights, sir, are the rights in question that are being stripped from us in one form or another i.e., Second Amendment, et al.
The massive welfare state that has been created was only due to the perversion of the words “general welfare” by the Supreme Court. If only the Founding Fathers could have looked into the future to see how those two words have been used by pernicious looters to destroy any semblance of what we were given by the founders versus the creature we have today.