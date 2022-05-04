I received two political ads from Priscilla Giddings accusing House Speaker Scott Bedke of voting to fund “explicit sexual materials for kindergarten-aged children." The ad also accuses Bedke of supporting abortion and funding abortion clinics. These accusations are absolutely ridiculous. The vote was to fund the Idaho Public Library Commission. Part of the bill used federal funding to build rooms in some libraries for telehealth consultations between patients and doctors. Those Zoom type meetings are very helpful in rural areas. To draw a line from Bedke’s support of this library appropriation bill to supporting pornography and abortion is insane. The offerings available through libraries are best addressed at the local level where inappropriate books and films can be removed or securely managed.
For Giddings, who was censored and stripped of her committee position for outing a sexual assault victim, to make this charge against Bedke is teetering on libel.
This is typical modus operandi of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its supporters. They misrepresent the record of any candidate who does not dance to their beat. Giddings is a staunch follower of that group's ideology. Anyone that knows Bedke knows he is absolutely opposed to abortion and pornography. Giddings and Idaho Freedom Foundation are way out of line. I hope voters remember that when they cast their primary vote on May 17.