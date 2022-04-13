In the next few weeks, the Planning and Zoning departments of Bingham and Bonneville counties will be evaluating a plan to construct a new wind and solar development on state and private lands near the Hell’s Half Acre lava field west of Idaho Falls and northwest of Blackfoot. Agency notices indicate that the proposed development will operate at a capacity of 450–600 megawatts, with 100 wind turbines reaching estimated heights of 550–750 feet. New roads, buried connection lines, equipment paths, a substation and an overhead transmission line are also included. This project is much larger than the wind developments currently operating in Bingham and Bonneville counties, which range from 1.5-2.0 MW capacity and reach no more than 450 feet.
With public information so scarce, we can only hope that county leaders have been given all of the information they need to make informed and balanced decisions about the suitability of this project for us. I am very concerned that it will result in unavoidable adverse impacts to wildlife, archaeological, historical, scenic and geologically unique public resources and values. Your only opportunity to learn more and provide your views will be at County Planning and Zoning meetings. This first is coming up soon — April 13, 7 p.m., Courtroom No. 1, Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple in Blackfoot.
Comments and questions can also be submitted before April 13 to planningtestimony@co.bingham.id.us. If you share my concerns about such drastic changes to our local desert landscape, I urge you to provide feedback.