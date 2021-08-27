“Go West, young man” is a phrase generally credited to the 19th-century journalist Horace Greeley concerning America’s expansion westward, related to its Manifest Destiny.
These days, it’s looking like he might do well to advise ambitious American youths to go East instead.
Recently I’ve been listening to CGTN (China’s 24-hour news network) while writing a couple of books. Three days ago, it featured an interview of a China-based French shipping magnate proudly showing off his company’s latest, biggest and best Chinese-built container ship. It’s over 1,300 feet long, has a 300,000 ton/23,000 shipping container cargo capacity, and its 85,000 horsepower liquified natural gas-fueled engine can push his giant ship (six times bigger than the Titanic) at 21 knots (same speed as the Titanic) and make the round trip between the European Union and southeastern Asia twice on a single gas fill up.
It’s so-powered for environmental reasons — it’s much, much, cleaner than are today’s bunker-fueled diesel-powered big ships, 20% less carbon dioxide and >99% less sulfur dioxide.
CGTN didn’t mention Afghanistan, Gov. Coumo, Britney Spears or how else we’ve behaving stupidly here on this side of the Pacific even once.
Darryl Siemer
Des Moines, Iowa