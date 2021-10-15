Doyle Beck is back again, throwing shade on educated women like Donald of Orange in a commentary on Sept. 17. It’s all about the socialist, Marxist cabal again. Let’s look at our nation’s history for some guidance.
The U.S. government was involved in building a transcontinental railroad over 150 years ago. That changed the nation. Other public/private ventures are the Rural Electrification Act that created consumer electrical coops. Idaho Falls Power buys electricity from the Bonneville Power Administration. There is the United States Postal Service too. Government/private industry cooperation has a history of producing what Americans need. Government can lead, front wealth when it comes to generational investments and, yes, later reap rewards, taxes and reinvest. No private corporation can afford to do these things.
Seems like Mr. Beck and the Idaho Freedom Foundation are all about the worship of the goose that lays the golden eggs of capitalism, but no regard to wage earners. Most Idahoans are capitalists. Idahoans are concerned they are not covered in goose droppings in the process. Prosperity requires good governance, public education, informed critical thinking citizens, labor unions, etc.
We are in economic competition with countries that have a “cradle to grave” social safety net. There is a public good to having this in the U.S. Taxing some entrenched intergenerational wealth may be necessary. This is being debated by the U.S. Senate in the Build Back Better legislation. Mr. Beck, we are not followers of Marx or Engels, and we aren’t fooled by you either.